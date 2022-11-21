Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a sensation among his fans, both in India and abroad. From his energetic personality to his strong performances on screen, the actor has carved out a space for himself in the Hindi film industry. Recently, the actor was in Abu Dhabi to attend the year’s last Formula 1 race at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. While videos and pictures of the actor from the event are being shared widely on social media, a video has now started making rounds, where an F1 journalist failed to recognise Ranveer Singh asked him to make an introduction.

F1 journalist fails to recognise Ranveer Singh; Watch the actor’s response

Notably, the brief interaction between Ranveer Singh and former racing driver and journalist Martin Brundle is going viral on the internet. The video begins with Brundle spotting Ranveer Singh and asking about how he feels at the event. In response, Ranveer said, “On top of the world. I can feel the exhilaration and the adrenaline.”

However, the journalist’s next question took many fans by surprise as he mentions how he ‘momentarily’ forgot who Ranveer Singh is and thus asks the actor to introduce himself. It was then when an excited Ranveer obliged the journalist with a heart-winning response and went on to call himself “an entertainer” from India. “I am a Bollywood actor, sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I’m an entertainer”, Ranveer said.

Following this, Brundle also praised Ranveer’s quirky outfit. The actor responded hilariously, saying that he will have to return all of those by the next morning.

Watch the video here:



In the meantime, users also shared the video on Twitter and flooded the comment section with comments like “modest”, “humble” and “Respect”. “He handled that very well,” wrote one person. Another commented, “One has got to respect his humility.” Some also found the moment quite funny.

Known for his unique dressing sense, Ranveer was spotted wearing a striped lime green shirt with matching trousers which he paired with a pair of Versace sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Meanwhile, the actor who seemed to have a blast at the Grand Prix and shared several pictures on his Instagram stories. During this event, he bumped into celebrity sports personalities like Usain Bolt, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, England cricketer Ben Stokes, former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, and Italian footballer Francesco Totti, among others.

