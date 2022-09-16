Rather than saying, ‘It was a trick,’ Ranveer Singh should have said, “Yes I did it because there is nothing wrong with nudity.”

Ranveer Singh’s claim that his by-now infamous nude pictures were….errrr…morphed sounds like a whole lot of bull-potty. In today’s day and age when a little bit of investigation can expose even the most intricate and well-planned conspiracy to defame an individual, who would be foolish enough to slap a charge of indecency based on a morphed picture?

To get further into this morph argument I first need to understand which part of Ranveer’s picture was morphed. Is he saying he wasn’t fully nude while doing the photo shoot? And that the embellishments were painted on after the photographs were clicked? Who and why would anyone do something so foolhardy and worse, something so easy to be detected and busted?

Our stars are so naïve in matters of their image. They are first advised by their overzealous marketing team to go ahead and do things that may backfire. This is done because stars constantly need to be in the news. I know. Ranveer is in the news anyway. But on the fateful day when it was decided he would pose with nothing on except the radio, his team must have been in a particularly adventurous and reckless mood hellbent on justifying their paychecks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

“Sir, karo karo. Sarey industry mein aag laga denge. Aap to kuch bhi kar sakte ho (Do it. It will set the film industry on fire. You can do anything).”

Then when the skit hits the ceiling, it is mop-up time. Except that ceilings are not that easy to mop up. Instead of being in the defensive mode after the damage is done, why not be more discreet while planning publicity strategies?

If I was in Ranveer place, the first question I would ask myself before undressing for the camera is, do I need this? Was Ranveer a starlet or an aspirant desperate to be noticed at any cost? What easier method to get attention than nudity?

A close friend of Ranveer told me he wanted to “celebrate his body”. Fair enough. Some of us celebrate birthdays and Diwalis, Ranveer wanted to celebrate his body. To each his own, I guess. But having done the same as Ranveer’s illustrious predecessors like Mamta Kulkarni, Protima Bedi and Pooja Bhatt who have gone starkers for the camera, Ranveer should be man enough to own up to his act, and stand by it.

Rather than saying, ‘It was a trick,’ Ranveer should say, “Yes I did it because there is nothing wrong with nudity.”

He would be more respected. Right now he just looks like a man desperately trying to wriggle out of being answerable for his actions.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.