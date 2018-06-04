Ranveer Singh's grandmother passes away after prolonged illness; actor cancels press conference

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's grandmother passed away on 3 June. The cause of her death is not yet know but reports in the media suggest that she had not been keeping well for quite some time and breathed her last in the late hours of the night. Because of her passing, Singh had to cancel the Switzerland Tourism press conference that was supposed to take place today (4 June) at 1.30 pm at Taj Lands End. He is the brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism, according to News18.

The funeral was held early in the morning today and Deepika Padukone was present for the final rites, reports Indian Express. Padukone had earlier visited Singh's grandmother when she was in the hospital in January.

The Padmaavat actor shared a close bond with his grandmother and had earlier spoken to Grazia about it. He had said, "As important to me as oxygen and water. I am very affectionate with everybody – my fans, my family. I was raised that way. My grandmother mollycoddled me. There was lots of hugging and kissing in my house. My earliest food memory is my grandmother's cooking, especially on special days like Diwali. The memories of warmth, happiness and kinship, of sharing and eating around a big table…"

