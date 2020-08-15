Ranveer Singh's drops new Bengali folk hip-hop fusion track Shwapon via music label IncInk

'Shwapon' is a part of rapper SlowCheeta's debut EP Rok Nahi Paayega.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who had launched his independent music label IncInk last year, has dropped a new track 'Shwapon' through which his label's homegrown rapper SlowCheeta has collaborated with Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya.

The track, which is part of SlowCheeta's debut EP Rok Nahi Paayega, is a fusion of Bengali folk with rap and hip-hop music.

"We formed IncInk to celebrate the glorious indigenous music of India in its various forms and we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya who features in SlowCheeta's new song 'Shwapon' (dreams)," the Gully Boy actor said.

"It is one of my most favourite songs from our label and what makes this one special is the incredible confluence of rap and hip-hop with Bengali folk," he added.

The superstar, who has founded IncInk along with Navzar Eranee, says this song truly represents what IncInk stands for — inclusivity and creative collaboration at the highest level.

"My vision was to make India listen to uniquely new music and sounds which are intrinsically new-age Indian and we are proud to present Shwapon to the world. It is definitely a moment for us as a label and we can't wait for everyone to listen to this ripper of a track," the 35-year-old actor said.

The song, which was dropped on 12 August, on online music streaming platforms is being appreciated by hip-hop lovers.

Besides Shwopan, Ranveer's label has dropped several other songs that are a part of rapper SlowCheeta Chaitnya Sharma's debut EP.

(With inputs from Asian News International)