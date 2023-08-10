Ranveer Singh is unstoppable. After back-to-back flop films in the last two years, the actor made a grand comeback with Dharma Productions’ and won the audience’s heart once again with his charismatic performance in the film. Now, he is back with yet another treat to his fans. The actor announced his upcoming project and it is a spectacular one. He will be portraying the larger-than-life character of Don in the highly awaited Don 3. The teaser for Don 3 was unveiled recently and it prompted a delightful reaction from Deepika Padukone who is apparently excited for her husband’s new role.

Soon after the teaser of Don 3 was dropped by the makers, social media users began pouring in their love and excitement to see the actor in a new avatar. Deepika Padukone, to hail her husband Ranveer Singh’s new role as Don, immediately shared her reaction on social media. She was quick enough to repost the preview video of the upcoming film along with the sticker “BOOM” on top. Her admirable post for Ranveer’s dashing appearance in the teaser caught everyone’s attention.

Notably, Farhan Akhtar’s celebrated Don franchise is making a return with Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the Don who headlined the first two films. The intriguing teaser with intense shots begins with a voiceover that says, “Sher jo so raha hai vo jagega kab, poochte hai ye sab. Unse kehdo ki jaag utha hoon main…Kya hai taakat meri, kya hai himmat meri phir dikhane ko. Maut se khelna zindagi hai meri, jeetna hi mera kaam hai. Tum to ho jante, jo mera naam hai. 11 mulko ki police dhundti hai mujhe par pakad paya hai mujhko kon…”

As the teaser proceeds, Ranveer Singh’s face is revealed as he says the iconic dialogue, “Mai hoon Don.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

For those unversed, Don 3 will be bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is likely to hit the theatres in 2025. The first two films of the iconic action franchise were released in 2006 and 2011 and garnered immense love from the audience. Interestingly, speculations are rife that Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film alongside Ranveer Singh.