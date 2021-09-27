The new theatrical release dates were announced a day after the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of cinema halls from 22 October.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been pushed to February 2022 from its 2021 Christmas release date and its December spot will now see the opening of actor Ranveer Singh's cricket drama 83.

Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was scheduled to be released on Christmas 2021 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will now be released on Valentine's Day 2022, the makers announced on Sunday.

Backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the announcement on their official Instagram page.

The development comes a day after the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of cinema halls from 22 October.

Cricket drama 83, directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, is now scheduled to release theatrically in December.

The film chronicles Indian cricket team's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, when they defeated West Indies in the final.

The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed -- from its original April 2020 release -- due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The makers had announced a fresh date of 4 June, 2021, which was again pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

It also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.

The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's cop drama Sooryavanshi is set to open worldwide theatrically on Diwali, director Rohit Shetty announced on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, Kumar also said he was grateful to the CM for allowing the cinemas to run.

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on 24 March, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country. The makers then planned a Diwali 2020 premiere but had to postpone it to April 30 this year.

It is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe, which also features blockbusters Ajay Devgn's Singham, Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Both Devgn and Singh will be seen in cameo appearances in Sooryavanshi, which also features Katrina Kaif.

The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Sooryavanshi will have a box office clash with Marvel Studios' much-anticipated epic adventure movie Eternals, which is scheduled to hit the screens on 5 November.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)