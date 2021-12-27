After its opening day collection of Rs 12.64 crore, 83 managed to collect Rs 16.95 on Christmas and Rs 17.41 crore on 26 December. To date, the collection of the Kabir Khan directorial venture stands at Rs 47 crore.

Ranveer Singh’s 83, where he plays the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, has failed to cater to expectations at the box office. The sports drama, which is based on India’s victory in the 1983 ICC World Cup, earned over Rs 12 crore on its opening day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

After its opening day collection of Rs 12.64 crore, 83 managed to collect Rs 16.95 on Christmas and Rs 17.41 crore on 26 December. To date, the collection of the Kabir Khan directorial venture stands at Rs 47 crore.

According to Adarsh, while 83 did witness some growth outside metros on the third day, it was not able to recover lost ground in terms of box office collections. The sports drama failed to draw in massive crowds on its opening weekend, which was the best time to consolidate its position as a blockbuster.

#83TheFilm disappoints… Biz witnessed slight growth *outside metros* on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground… The jump on Day 2 [#Christmas] and Day 3 [Sun] had to be massive, since #Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing… DAY-WISE DATA IN NEXT TWEET… pic.twitter.com/KXEZTbywXA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

As per Adarsh, “The non-performance of #83TheFilm has sent shock waves, since it comes with a big price tag and bigger expectations… " He also stated that the massive screen count of the film at 3,741 screen, had fuelled expectations that it would deliver at the box office.

The film which also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev, released on 24 December. 83 also features Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Jiiva in pivotal roles.

The film is also facing tough competition in theatres from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home . While Spider-Man: No Way Home is inching its way to the Rs 200 crore club, Pushpa: The Rise has also performed above expectations. Both films have continued to rake in money at the box office.

83 is set to face stiff competition from Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey, which releases on 31 December. Furthermore, the pan-India release of RRR which stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Rama Charan, and Alia Bhatt, on 7 January, is also expected to give a tough fight to 83 at the box office.