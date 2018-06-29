Ranveer Singh to reunite with Band Baaja Baaraat director Maneesh Sharma for a musical love story

From Band Baaja Baaraat to Padmavat, Ranveer Singh has come a long way.

The actor has claimed his spot as one of the biggest Bollywood superstars, and is reuniting with Maneesh Sharma—the director who gave him his debut movie—for the third time. After Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, the actor-director’s third movie together will be a musical love story, reported DNA.

The movie is said to be a musical drama in vein of Hollywood musicals like La La Land, and Ranveer Singh is expected to play a musician. The movie goes on floor next June.

The Padmavat star has a busy year ahead with the big budget action blockbuster Simbaa by Rohit Shetty currently shooting, and Zoya Akhtar’s street rap inspired Gully Boy set to release in February next year. He is also starring in Kapil Dev’s biopic titled 83 directed by Kabir Khan, which will recreate the historic 1983 cricket world cup win.

“It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid. It is one of the most incredible underdog story. I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of my most favourite films of all time. I am excited to collaborate with him,” said the actor about 83.

The untitled Maneesh Sharma movie is a Yash Raj Films project, who launched Ranveer’s career and continue to support him, despite a few misses such as Befikre. “Aditya Chopra sir is my mentor and at the time he selected me to do Band Baaja Baaraat, he had the fortitude to take an unknown face and a guy from nowhere, who was not the best looking guy in the world and give him a lead role in such a fantastic film. Every one's opinion about me was not positive when he decided to cast me. He had a sole conviction in me. I will always be indebted to him for that. He taught me values and principles of how to go about with your work,” said the actor in an earlier report.

