Ranveer Singh to be seen in conversation with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at IIM-B alumni association’s leadership conclave

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be seen in conversation with renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at IIMBue in Bangalore on 21 July.

Deccan Chronicle reports the Padmaavat star joins Prakash Padukone, Aakash Ambani and Karan Johar among others in the third edition of the annual leadership conclave hosted by IIM-B Alumni Association. He will discuss with the famed mystic about the DNA of success in future.

The event will also include interactions featuring Ravi Venkatesan, Saul Singer and Dr Devi Shetty.

IIMBue has emerged as a platform for thought provoking sessions with policy makers, corporate honchos and notable leaders. More than 800 people are expected to take part in the two-day conclave, scheduled to take place on 20 and 21 July. The theme for this year's event is 'Sensing The Future'.

Speaking about the event, Nirmala Sankaran, co-convenor of the leadership conclave, said in a statement, “Since its inception in 2015, our vision has been to make IIMBue the leadership conclave of southern India. The overwhelming response to the first two editions gave us the confidence to scale this year’s event to a truly international one, with participation from renowned global speakers...We have got the best and the brightest minds across domains on one platform, to help sense the future and develop a shared understanding of the tectonic changes we are experiencing geopolitically, economically, technologically and societally.”

Ranveer is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He has two more films in his kitty Gully Boy and 83.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 20:42 PM