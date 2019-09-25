Ranveer Singh takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback childhood photo on Instagram

When Ranveer Singh is not busy delivering phenomenal performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Lootera, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy, he chooses to share his life updates on social media.

From photos and videos of him donning extravagant stylish outfits, to movie sets, promotions, and dates with wife and actor Deepika Padukone, his Instagram boosts of a well-curated drool-worthy account.

In a new update, Ranveer surprises his fans by taking a trip down memory lane, and shares a childhood photo. In the still, the actor can be seen wearing fake Dracula teeth, and scaring people away.

View this post on Instagram 😈 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 24, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

It was recently announced that Ranveer's last release Gully Boy is India's official entry to the Oscars 2020. Sharing his happiness, Ranveer had said, "Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets. It will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I'm very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision."

On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for his next film 83, which is based on the Indian cricket team's 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev for the film, and Deepika will essay Romi Bhatia on the big screen. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 will chronicle India's win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer periodic drama Takht. The film is based on a fight to the finish for the Mughal throne, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil and Janhvi Kapoor.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 12:20:09 IST