Ranveer Singh is basking in the glory of his recently release film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has already entered the 100cr club. The actor has been receiving the immense praise for his portrayal of Delhi guy Rocky Randhawa. Needless to say, the powerhouse performer was recently roped in as the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury motorcycle brand Ducati India.

The new motorcycle brand Diavel V4 is unique, unmistakable and features a bold personality, and there’s no other icon to match that synergy than Ranveer Singh, the man with a dynamic personality and who is ruling the box office.

The motorcycle brand is proud to associate itself with the superstar who is also known for his refined taste, impeccable hard-hitting performances and a keen eye for attention to detail. Touted to be the first Indian actor to have been signed by the world class brand, Ranveer is looking forward to getting back to motorcycling. While he will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join Ducati at various experiential events in India and abroad, namely Bharat GP, MotoGP races in Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, Ducati’s biggest motorcycle festival in the world, which takes place biennially at Misano, Italy.

alking about his association with the brand, Ranveer says, “I’m thrilled to be the Ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. I resonate with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance. Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication and innovation. It’s an honour to be the ambassador of this legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence! I’m excited and ready to rev up the engines, and conquer new horizons together.”