Ranveer Singh shares pictures with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from the NMACC ceremony, pens a note

Amid reports of an alleged tiff between actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the two were recently seen all smiling as they arrived at the grand inaugural event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Exuding a royal look for the occasion, the couple was seen holding hands and smiling as they posed for the media. Days after the event, the Gully Boy actor has now shared a set of pictures from the event where he can be seen posing with his beautiful wife. A few other pictures and videos also shared glimpses of his powerful performance at the event alongside actors Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Along with a long note, Ranveer expressed pride as he got the opportunity to take part in the grand launch event. “Feel such pride in my heart as an Indian to witness the glory that is NMACC India. A truly world-class Arts and Culture Center in the heart of my hometown- Mumbai…I had the opportunity to participate in the revelry of the grand launch – celebrated amongst friends with some good ol’ song & dance- I shall cherish these fond memories,” he wrote further showing his gratitude to Nita Ambani and praising the institution.

Speaking about the pictures, while the first one shows the couple posing on the event’s red carpet, the second one gives a closer look at them. Then come pictures and videos of his performances.

As the Ambanis hosted one of the grandest and starry events to inaugurate the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, it was attended by celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the fashion industry. From international celebrities like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, and Nick Jonas to Indian stars including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, the two-day event was indeed a star-studded affair.