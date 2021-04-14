Ranveer Singh, Shankar team up for Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan; Pen Studios to back movie

'Blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir,” Ranveer Singh said.

Ranveer Singh has been signed for the Hindi adaptation of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. The film will be helmed by ace filmmaker S Shankar and will be produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. The production will start next year.

Confirming the collaboration, Ranveer said in an official statement, “I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir”.

The actor further appreciated the director and called him “a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is large enough to achieve onscreen”. Ranveer said that he always dreamt of collaborating with Shankar and together they will create magic on screen.

Shankar too is all praise for Ranveer and stated that “a charismatic showman like him can only play the part”. He added that only the Bajirao Mastani actor can immortalize a character through his brilliant performance.

The storyline of Anniyan revolves around a common man who takes law into his own hands to fight a corrupt system. The original film was dubbed in Hindi and released as Aparachit in 2006.

The original film had Vikram as the lead actor who was seen portraying various disguises and personalities. Now, Ranveer will bring his own charisma to the character.

“It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being. Shankar sir is a genius filmmaker and a true visionary. Words don’t do justice to just how excited I am at the prospect of being directed by him” Ranveer further said.

Check out the announcement here

Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shankarshanmugh powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgada @PenMovies pic.twitter.com/cI2Thzxu55 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 14, 2021

Shankar is known for helming films like Sivaji (2007), Enthiran (2010), and its sequel 2.0 (2018). On the other hand, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of ‘83’. The biopic is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Kapil Sharma and revolves around the team lifting the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

He also has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hedge.