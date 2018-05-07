Ranveer Singh says family had to save money for US vacations; Twitter reacts with #YoRanveerSoPoor jokes

Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars with hits like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani to his name. While a large part of it stems from the work he puts into his acting, some of the credit for his popularity must also go to his quirkiness. Ranveer is a madcap star with a dressing sense that even the politest of us would call bizarre. He was also part of the infamous AIB Roast and to his credit seems like one of the few mainstream actors who would agree to being made fun of relentlessly on stage.

All of this has resulted in Ranveer cultivating a devil-may-care image which fans have learnt to respect if not admire. However in an interview with Conde Nast Traveller, Ranveer raised a few eyebrows after he detailed the "hardships" of his younger days. Insisting that his family didn't have much money when he was growing up, he lamented that they could only go to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but mostly the US.

"We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up. So my parents would save up and save up for that one big summer holiday abroad; I remember going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but most often it was the US–we had a lot of family there. And December was always Goa with my grandparents," he told the magazine.

This inspired much amusement on social media. After all every 1 in 5 Indians is below the poverty line and taking a holiday (let alone an international one) remains the privilege of the urban rich. Twitter soon called out Ranveer for his ridiculous take on "not having money" in its signature sarcastic style and pretty soon the hastag "YoRanveerSoPoor" was trending.

Here are some of the best tweets directed at the superstar's "poverty":

#YoRanveerSoPoor that he couldn't afford to have a designer wear. Instead he was wearing some old movie posters😉😂 pic.twitter.com/9GdM8ubJ1r — Nitish Pal (@me_NITISH100) May 6, 2018

#YoRanveerSoPoor that he didnt have enough contacts to get himself a Dharma contract for his debut and so was forced to settle for a YRF contract. pic.twitter.com/QQ2Cv8DKa0 — Od (@odshek) May 4, 2018

We didn’t have enough money while growing up so my parents would save up for that big summer holiday. I remember going to Lado Sarai, Mehrauli, Paschim Vihar, even Punjabi Bagh. But most often it was Hauz Khas- we had a lot of family there. #YoRanveerSoPoor — Shivaani (@mcshivanisen) May 5, 2018

#YoRanveerSoPoor He couldn't afford a BMW so he has to drive a poor-sche — RANBIR KAPOOR NE AAG LAGA DI🔥 (@RKsMiddleFinger) May 4, 2018

#YoRanveerSoPoor he cannot buy the outsider tag. — my name is not lakhan (@here4bollyfans) May 4, 2018

ME asking Ranveer why u call urself an outsider nd poor?? Ranveer : #YoRanveerSoPoor pic.twitter.com/Mk9M3bxHZ9 — ABHINAV DWIVEDI (@Abhi9_dwivedi) May 5, 2018

#YoRanveerSoPoor that he couldn't be Ranbir Kapoor so had to settle for being Ranveer Singh. — Alok Badri (@alok_TTID) May 5, 2018

