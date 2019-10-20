Ranveer Singh reveals he is 'closely following' Deepika Padukone's footsteps in learning time management

Ranveer Singh reveals that he has been taking tips from his wife Deepika Padukone on how to efficiently manage time. The Padmaavat actor believes that Padukone is a 'master' at managing her work and personal life while he is working towards maintaining a balance.

"Nowadays, being the busy career man that I am, it's a true luxury to do something you want to. I am not blaming anyone or cribbing about it. I love everything that I do and I love my job, but I am working towards maintaining a balance. When you talk about efficient time management, I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife (Padukone) who is really a master at time management. I am taking tips from her and getting better at it," said Singh, while interacting with the media on Saturday in Mumbai.

When asked how his relationship with time has changed over the years, Singh says that his relationship with time as a concept has been different in different phases of his life. "Sometimes time would move so excruciatingly slow that it would be unbearable. Then there are times where I consciously choose to waste time and that can be quite nice as well," adds Singh.

Singh, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy, is prepping for Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. He will play former Indian cricket skipper Kapil Dev in the upcoming film, while Deepika is cast as Kapil's wife, Romi. 83 is based on India's iconic win in the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983 The film is slated to release on 10 April 2020.

Meanwhile, Singh will also feature in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 12:33:51 IST