Ranveer Singh reportedly has a cameo in Ali Zafar's latest Pakistani film Teefa in Trouble

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently riding high after the monumental success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and his portrayal of the 13th-century foreign invader Alauddin Khilji in the film. He has back-to-back releases in the offing — from Rohit Shetty's Simmba to Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Kabir Khan's Kapil Dev biopic 83.

The Times of India, in one of its recent reports, suggests that the Befikre actor is now all set to be seen along with his Kill Dill co-star Ali Zafar in the latest Pakistani film Teefa in Trouble.

It was apparently Zafar who asked Singh to be a part of the film, and the latter readily agreed as both share great off-screen camaraderie, adds the TOI report.

Teefa in Trouble released in Pakistan on 20 July and has reportedly received accolades from both critics and audiences. The film revolves around a guy who aspires to open a tikka shop and does so after facing a lot of hurdles. Singh appears in the film towards the end and is seen promoting those tikkas on billboards, adds the TOI report.

Singh and Zafar were seen last in the 2014 Yash Raj Films' action comedy Kill Dill that also starred Parineeti Chopra and Govinda in pivotal parts.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 17:39 PM