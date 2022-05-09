Ranveer Singh recently told how filmmaker Aditya Chopra gave him a reality check at the start of his career.

Ranveer Singh, the sweetheart of Bollywood, was once advised that he was not attractive enough and that if he wanted his films to succeed, he should concentrate on his acting. Ranveer Singh said in a recent interview while promoting his forthcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar how he had a reality check from filmmaker Aditya Chopra at the start of his career. Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer's debut film, was produced by Aditya Chopra.

Ranveer told in an interview, “It’s been a funny journey in the way I have perceived myself. I used to think that I am good looking, but then Adi sir gave me a reality check at the beginning of my career. He was like, ‘you are good looking but not in a conventional way. You are not Hrithik Roshan, so better you act well.'”

Ranveer followed Aditya Chopra's guidance, and his goal has been to look more like his movie characters than to look nice on screen since then. "I still don't think I'm particularly attractive," he admitted, "but I've grown as a person over time." A person's beauty is based on numerous factors other than appearance, regardless of gender. Even when it comes to my characters, I think it's critical that they look like them."

He revealed how Karan Johar told him to appear amazing for a sequence in his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. “I am shooting with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and we all know his brand of cinema is well-known for having very attractive people, so his brief to me last week was, ‘you only have to look your best’,” he said, adding, “So there is that time when you are supposed to look good, but my priority always remains with looking like the character.”

From Band Baja Baaraat to Padmaavat to his current part in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh has always tried to create varied characters, and he usually succeeds. He makes sure to physically morph into his characters, whether it's turning skinny to play a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy or bulking up to play the title character in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

On May 13, Ranveer Singh's next film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will be released in theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.