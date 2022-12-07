Ranveer Singh on purchasing an apartment with Deepika Padukone: 'This is our first home together'

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying their blissful marriage. Apart from being one of the most adored couples in tinsel town, the lovebirds are one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. The two are geared up to enthrall the audiences with their back-to-back highly anticipated movies. However, little did we know that one of the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry, Deepika is “very gharelu (homebody)”. No, we aren’t saying that but Deepika’s husband Ranveer just confirmed that. In his recent conversation with Esquire Magazine, the Gully Boy actor not only called his wife ‘very gharelu’ but also revealed that she loves playing a homemaker. And guess what, Ranveer finds it “extremely endearing” and claims that he even teases Deepika that she’s like a “little girl with a doll house”.

Ranveer even spilled beans on how the two love to spend time together in their new house, which they recently bought. For the unversed, four years after their wedding, Ranveer and Deepika reportedly purchased a Rs 119 crore home in Mumbai, which is their first home together. Ranveer revealed that after tying the knot in 2018, he moved into Deepika’s place. The magazine quoted him as saying, “But this is our first home together. Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody].” The actor added that the two don’t go out much and love spending time with each other. Ranveer said that because the house they have bought together “is a couple of hours outside the city; it’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time.”

Continuing further the Cirkus actor explains how Deepika loves decorating her house. Ranveer even confessed how he loves “observing” her. Ranveer added, “She’s put her heart into decorating it and she’s very house-proud, and I love observing that child-like excitement in her and I encourage her to do it more and more. She’s a closeted interior decorator with a lot of fluid creativity. I tease her that she’s like a little girl with a doll house. She loves playing homemaker, and I find that extremely endearing. So, at this moment, I just want to spend quality time with my wife at home.”

Talking about how the Padmaavat stars connected with each other, Ranveer said that because the two were outsiders in the Hindi film industry they “both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is geared up for the release of his upcoming comedy film Cirkus, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty and will hit the theatres on 23 December. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which pairs the actor opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Deepika will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the hotly anticipated actioner Pathaan. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.