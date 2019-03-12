Ranveer Singh on being married to Deepika Padukone: The best thing that ever happened to me

Ranveer Singh, who is riding high with the back-to-back success of Gully Boy and Simmba, confessed that every time he performs, it's a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently during an interview, Bachchan said that Ranveer raps way better than him. When Ranveer was asked about this at a press meet, the Simmba actor said, "What can I say? Right from the time Mr. Bachchan said this, my fans having been sharing that clipping with a lot of excitement. He's the biggest superstar of Bollywood, and he has a big heart that's the reason he has said such things".

He further said, "I grew up watching him (Amitabh Bachchan); my grandmother used to tell me that when you grow up you have to become Amitabh Bachchan. Having said that, I can never be like him even in a tiny bit. It's his kind nature to praise me in such a manner." According to Padmaavat actor, Mr. Bachchan is the original rapper: "Every time i go out and perform, it's a tribute or a homage to him."

At the same press meet, multiple journalists asked Ranveer Singh about his marriage to Deepika Padukone. To this he said, "My marriage is the best thing that ever happened to me. Ghar aayi Laxmi".

