With Gully Boy slowly inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark, Ranveer Singh is being touted as one of the most commercially viable stars of Bollywood now. Hence, it is now being reported that Singh that over and above his remuneration, the actor might be given a percentage of profit earned by producers of his future films.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer will get a cut of producer's profit for his forthcoming films, Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 and Karan Johar's Takht.

Ranveer Singh delivered two Rs 200 crore blockbusters in 2018, with Padmaavat collecting Rs 282.28 crore and Simmba earning Rs 240.10 crore. DNA has reported that post the back-to-back box office successes of his last two films, Ranveer Singh's equity has seen a 'meteoric rise'. Thus, producers are offering to share substantial margin of profits with the actor. The report further states that this is a common practice with the megastars, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor.

Singh's latest film, Gully Boy has also received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Zoya Akhtar directorial, based on Mumbai's underground rap culture, has minted Rs 89.15 crore at the box office ever since its release on 14 February. The film is performing well overseas as well and has collected a total of Rs 42.70 crore approximately.

#GullyBoy is having an incredible run #Overseas... Has crossed $ 3 million in USA+Canada, while #Overseas total till Tue [19 Feb 2019] is approx $ 6 million [₹ 42.70 cr]... Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 3 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.231 mn

UK: $ 430k

Australia: A$ 542k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 11:51:57 IST