Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83 will release in theatres on 4 June
Ranveer Singh announced that 83 would simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan's much-awaited cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to arrive in theatres on 4 June, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to release.
The film chronicles the Indian cricket team's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, when they defeated the West Indies in the final to win the championship.
83 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Singh, who plays Dev in the film, took to Instagram to share the news and a new poster of the movie.
"June 4th, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas," the 35-year-old actor wrote.
See the post
The film's poster revealed that it will also release in 3D.
The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which were pushed — from its original April 2020 release — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since theatres resumed operations in October last year, theatre owners, as well as fans, had been waiting for the makers of 83 to announce the release date.
The film also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.
83 is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.
