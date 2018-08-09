You are here:

Ranveer Singh jokes about Bajirao Mastani co-actor Priyanka Chopra working out: 'Now I've seen everything'

FP Staff

Aug,09 2018 12:41:33 IST

In between posting outtakes from photoshoots with fashion magazines and her adventures as an international star, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a rare gym selfie. While her fans commented on the post, calling her an inspiration and speculating about her marriage with rumoured fiance Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh expressed his surprise at Chopra working out.

In between sets.. #selfiefirst #trainingday ‍♀️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

He resorted to pulling her leg and asking whether she ate 'chivda' post-workout. To this, Chopra replied that she has learned all the focus and dedication from him.

Instagram @priyankachopra

Instagram @priyankachopra

Singh and Chopra have been co-actors in several films like Ali Abbas Zafar's Gunday, Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani

Chopra recently exited Zafar's Salman Khan starrer Bharat at the last moment. She will be seen next in Isn't It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. However, her other film Cowboy Ninja Vikingbased on AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo's graphic novel, with Chris Pratt has been indefinitely delayed.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer TakhtRohit Shetty's cop comedy Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan, Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 and Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.

 

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 12:41 PM

tags: #Bharat #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Gully Boy #Priyanka Chopra #Ranveer Singh #Takht

also see

Salman Khan on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: Supportive of her doing good work, she makes India proud

Salman Khan on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: Supportive of her doing good work, she makes India proud

Salim Khan refutes rumours of Salman being angry with Priyanka Chopra for walking out of Bharat

Salim Khan refutes rumours of Salman being angry with Priyanka Chopra for walking out of Bharat

Bharat: Katrina Kaif replaces Priyanka Chopra; Jackie Shroff to play Salman Khan's father

Bharat: Katrina Kaif replaces Priyanka Chopra; Jackie Shroff to play Salman Khan's father