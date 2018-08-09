Ranveer Singh jokes about Bajirao Mastani co-actor Priyanka Chopra working out: 'Now I've seen everything'

In between posting outtakes from photoshoots with fashion magazines and her adventures as an international star, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a rare gym selfie. While her fans commented on the post, calling her an inspiration and speculating about her marriage with rumoured fiance Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh expressed his surprise at Chopra working out.

He resorted to pulling her leg and asking whether she ate 'chivda' post-workout. To this, Chopra replied that she has learned all the focus and dedication from him.

Singh and Chopra have been co-actors in several films like Ali Abbas Zafar's Gunday, Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.

Chopra recently exited Zafar's Salman Khan starrer Bharat at the last moment. She will be seen next in Isn't It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. However, her other film Cowboy Ninja Viking, based on AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo's graphic novel, with Chris Pratt has been indefinitely delayed.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, Rohit Shetty's cop comedy Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan, Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 and Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 12:41 PM