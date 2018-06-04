Ranveer Singh in talks to star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next film about father-son relationship

Rang De Basanti director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra is looking to cast Ranveer Singh in his upcoming film, reports DNA.

After his last film Mirzya failed on the box office, the buzz was that he was looking to direct a movie based on kabaddi, a claim he later refuted. In an earlier interview, he revealed that his upcoming directorial venture would revolve round the relationship of a father an his son. It is said to deal with the complex relationship and the nature of pressures that the new generation faces.

He had mentioned, "There's peer pressure, competition pressure, performance pressure, pressure of structuring their life...At 18, you will pass college, at 22 you will do the senior college, at 23 you get your first job, at 26 you do something else... At 30 you will get a house... If you don't take a car by then, how will they feel... All that... And so, I wanted to tell a story around it in my own way.”

For the yet-untitled film, the director would require a veteran actor and a young face. According to the report, a source close to developments revealed that the director had approached Ranveer Singh, who’s currently still riding high on the response to his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.“Ranveer and Rakeysh met and discussed about working together. The filmmaker has bounced off the ideas to Ranveer, but nothing has been locked yet. They are going to have a few more meetings before they zero in on the film”, the source said.

