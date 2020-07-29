Ranveer Singh drops new track Mehfil-E-Hiphop under IncInk, introduces artiste Devil The Rhymer

Other than Devil The Rhymer, Mehfil-E-HipHop also features the other three artistes of IncInk, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, and SlowCheeta.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who had launched his independent music label IncInk last year, has dropped a new track 'Mehfil-E-HipHop,' introducing a new hip-hop artist Devil The Rhymer.

Singh, who co-owns the music label with Navzar Eranee, aims at unearthing future superstars through his passion project.

Devil The Rhymer, whose original name is Abhay Prasad, is the fourth artist the record label has signed, after Kaam Bhari, Spitfire, and SlowCheeta.

"Our passion project is a platform for budding musicians who we believe will change the music industry in the near future and the signing of Devil is one step forward in that direction," Ranveer said about his decision of expansion.

He further went on to heap praises on the new hip-hop artist and lauded his poetry skills.

"He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely an artist who is set to take the centre-stage in Indie rap/hip-hop industry of India. His flow is unique and matchless. We believe in him and it is a huge moment for Navzar and me to present our fourth artist to the world," he said.

"Before I knew his name, I heard him rap. I was like, 'who is that guy?' Speed, depth, and fearlessness at its highest expression. I want that feeling, to be immersed in his artistry as a listener. Can't wait for the drop [sic]," the Gully Boy actor said.

Check out Singh's post on the song here

The new track, 'Mehfil-E-HipHop,' is a celebration of collaboration, unity, and inclusivity, a bond that music solidifies even more so during such unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The track features all four talents of IncInk — Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta, and Devil the Rhymer. The song has been produced by musician Anushka Manchanda.

The artists undertook the self-shoot project from their respective homes, and were remotely guided by Eranee.

(With inputs from Asian News International)