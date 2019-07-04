Ranveer Singh dances to 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani with Malaal actor Meezaan Jafri

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan, who is gearing up for the release of his debut film Malaal, was filmed dancing with Ranveer Singh to the actor's popular song 'Malhari'.

In the video, which is now being shared widely on social media, the two can be seen co-coordinating their dance steps to the energetic track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 mega-hit Bajirao Mastani. The video also features actor Abhishek Bachchan for a few seconds.

Check out the video here:



In an earlier interview, Meezaan had revealed how he had to step in for Ranveer for two scenes during the shoot of Padmaavat as the actor was unavailable to shoot for the scenes himself. "The next day, I was asked to memorise all of Ranveer’s gestures and lines," he said.

Along with Meezaan, Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal will also make her Bollywood debut with Malaal, which is being produced by the acclaimed filmmaker under his banner.

According to the film's synopsis it is "the story of Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds who experience the innocence of love." The trailer sets the story in a Mumbai chawl where their paths cross. While Astha is treated like an outsider because she does not seem to speak Marathi like the rest of the people living in the chawl, Shiva seems to be popular with the residents.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film also has Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar as producers. Earlier scheduled to release on 28 June, Malaal will now open in theatres tomorrow, 5 July, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 10:53:20 IST