Ranveer Singh criticised for 'childish behaviour' after his stagedive at Lakme Fashion Week reportedly injures audience

Ranveer Singh's electrifying energy has become the subject of massive social media ire after the actor jumped onto audience members, unannounced.

Ranveer was performing the songs of his forthcoming film Gully Boy at the Lakme Fashion Week. After the completion of the songs, the actor dove into the crowd who were busy taking pictures, reportedly injuring several of the audience members.

No sooner were the videos of Singh's impromptu jump circulated online, that Twitter slammed the actor for his "childish behaviour".

WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics. pic.twitter.com/S7wZ7x7huL — ہمالی (@Oxynom) February 5, 2019

Can any common man jump like this? It would be crime. Now its okay bcoz its #Ranveer! Not fair, this is childish & foolish act, he need to grow up. Such incidents can lead to disasters like stampede. — Swapnil S Kanade (@neel9508) February 6, 2019

this is so true. We call it "good energy" oh so crazy but this is dangerous and how! — Shreyass Rao (@shreyassrao) February 5, 2019

No civil sense in the guy. A public personality shouldn't be this careless, no? Could have badly hurt the people. pic.twitter.com/qYFn3KZOBZ — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) February 4, 2019

Wow...the leap of injury! Looks good in movies, but c'mon, why nt do it in real and hurt a few average indian citizens who dont matter that much! #RanveerSingh #JUMP #VIP #celebrity #ranveerjumps #SHOWBIZ https://t.co/C8qq1hTMKl — Spark_Shrivs (@sparkshrivs) February 6, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 10:31:55 IST