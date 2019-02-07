You are here:

Ranveer Singh criticised for 'childish behaviour' after his stagedive at Lakme Fashion Week reportedly injures audience

FP Staff

Feb 07, 2019 10:31:55 IST

Ranveer Singh's electrifying energy has become the subject of massive social media ire after the actor jumped onto audience members, unannounced.

Ranveer Singh's impromptu jump after his performance at Lakme Fashion Week. Twitter/@newsroutine_app

Ranveer was performing the songs of his forthcoming film Gully Boy at the Lakme Fashion Week. After the completion of the songs, the actor dove into the crowd who were busy taking pictures, reportedly injuring several of the audience members.

No sooner were the videos of Singh's impromptu jump circulated online, that Twitter slammed the actor for his "childish behaviour".

 

