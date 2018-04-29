Ranveer Singh channels Freddie Mercury with 'I Want To Break Free' rendition in Switzerland

Rami Malek might have competition if they decide to make a sequel to his Freddie Mercury biopic as Ranveer Singh threw in an impromptu audition as the Queen frontman.

Ranveer, who is the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, is visiting the country's Lake Geneva region. As part of that role, he put on a Freddie Mercury costume, gelled his hair back and put on a moustache before breaking into a little performance in front of Mercury's bronze statute at Montreux Riviera, according to Hindustan Times.

Singing "I want to break free" complete with some iconic Mercury moves and a mic holder removed from its stand, Ranveer was pretty believable as the legendary singer who was born Farrokh Bulsara to Indian parents.

Apart from Montreux, Ranveer also visited Glacier 3000 in Switzerland. The actor showed off splendid snowy vistas from literally ‘the top of the world’ as he went live sharing his high level experience on Instagram while walking across the 107 meter-long and 3000 meter-high altitude bridge.

On the acting front, Ranveer has just wrapped up shooting for director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2018 12:03 PM