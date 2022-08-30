Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai police, says had no idea that nude pictures would create trouble

Citing a close source of Mumbai police, TOI reported that Ranveer in his statement maintained that he had not uploaded the controversial pictures, and added that he didn’t realise that this photoshoot could create trouble for him.

Ranveer Singh, on Monday morning, reportedly appeared before the Mumbai police, after being summoned in the nude photoshoot case, lodged against him. The Bollywood actor showed up before the officials to record his statement, in connection with the FIR registered against him for posting his nude pictures on social media. According to The Times of India, the Bajirao Mastani actor appeared to make an official statement on the matter between 7 am and 9.30 am at Chembur police station. Citing a close source of Mumbai police, TOI reported that Ranveer in his statement maintained that he had not uploaded the controversial pictures, and added that he didn’t realise that this photoshoot could create trouble for him.

Ranveer’s controversial nudes were also published by an international Magazine named Papar, last month. For those who don’t know, Ranveer had been summoned by the cops last week, however, while writing to authorities, he sought more time because he was busy with his professional commitments and was out of the station. But the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor made time early on 29 August and reached the police station. Reportedly, an FIR was registered against photographer Ashish Shah, who had shot Ranveer’s nude photos, at Chembur police station last month. This was after a complaint was filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Despite him facing the backlash, Ranveer’s bold photoshoot was associated as a homage to Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds by several social media influencers. The late Hollywood actor was very well known to have posed in the buff in a very similar pose to that of Ranveer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Next, the actor will be exhibiting his acting prowess in Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Cirkus, which will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The actor also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt in his kitty. The film, which is scheduled to release next year, also features Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

