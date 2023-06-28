Filmmaker Karan Johar has always said how he was inspired by the cinema of Yash Chopa, he also calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali his favourite filmmaker. In his seventh directorial Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, Johar seems to have paid an ode to both of them and also put a stamp of his own brand of cinema. He shared the first song from the film called Tum Kya Mile and it’s more than just a romantic ballad sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.

It’s more than just two good looking people singing amid the snow caped mountains, it’s more than just about the hero in designer clothes and the heroine draped in gorgeous sarees. Nothing about the narrative of the film is known yet as the world has only seen the teaser, but the number seems to be a personal ode to love and heart. It’s about two people passionately in love and embracing their relationship with unabashed emotions. This has always been the core of Johar’s films and this one is no different. For some, this could be repetitive, but for many, this is a straight drive to nostalgia and freshness together. Enough of blood, now let’s embrace beauty.

Karan Johar expresses, “Love songs are always challenging, especially when one has a legacy to live up to. Love songs of Dharma Productions have always connected with audiences across the world. I remember we kept the recording of the love song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the end because Pritam Dada, Amitabh, and I were so nervous about how the song will be. We always met at our Bandra office because Dada considers it very lucky for him. I remember at one of our sessions, he made us hear just the melody of Tum Kya Mile and it immediately resonated with me. The simplicity of the tune connected with me. Amitabh wrote so beautifully – I love the use of the word Phagun. Arijit and Shreya bringing their almost genius to the melody was like a sone pe suhaga. Tum Kya Mile is really a piece of all our collective hearts and I do hope it finds the same beautiful connection with audiences as many of our love songs.”

Arijit Singh shares, “It has been an absolute joy to lend my voice to Pritam Da’s mesmerizing composition of ‘Tum Kya Mile.’ I am thrilled to be a part of such a beautiful and heartfelt melody. Working with Karan and Dharma Productions once again has been a pleasure. I hope that this rendition connects with the listeners and evokes the same emotions that we felt while bringing this song to life.

Shreya Ghoshal adds, “‘Tum Kya Mile’ is a song that will truly resonate on a deep level. The lyrics and music weave together to create a magical atmosphere of love. I hope that it touches the hearts of the audience, just as it touched mine. It’s always humbling to collaborate with such talented artists.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.