Dharma Productions shared a glimpse of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s song ‘Tum Kya Mile‘ from Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ and the ballad is out tomorrow.

We heard you!

The dreamy love song that’s got everyone crooning is about to completely serenade you into the new era! Get ready for the dream team to make you fall in love!

This is the filmmaker’s 25th year in films. It has been a long journey at the movies, with Koffee With Karan in between, and bidding adieu to the letter K, at least on celluloid.

Talking of the teaser of his latest film, it shows stunning shots of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dancing in extravagant costumes amid exuberant landscapes with all their energy and excitement. And of course, it’s followed by emotions, drama, and tears. The film also stars veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. All three add warmth and intensity to the narrative. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Johar said this is a family love story. This could be a more buoyant version of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, with the electric Singh and enigmatic Bhatt at its heart.

By uniting Dharmendra with Shabana Azmi and Azmi with Jaya Bachchan for the first time, the filmmaker has struck nothing less than a masterstroke. The posters are all vibrant and vivacious, and the leading man’s boisterousness takes half of the care.

Bhatt returns to be directed by his mentor after 11 years. It’s impossible not to see what the man has in store for fans and even his harshest critics. It opens in cinemas on July 28, let the countdown begin!

