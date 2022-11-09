Former skipper of the South African cricket team AB de Villiers seems to be on his journey of celebrity meet-up. Wondering why we say so? Well, after having a blast with Kantara star Rishab Shetty and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer met Ranveer Singh. And when Ranveer is in the house, one can’t expect anything less than fun. Taking to his official Instagram account, Ranveer dropped a series of pictures from their meet-up. Making the most of their afternoon, the two stars of their respective fields can be seen being immersed in the conversation around cricket. While sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Had a great afternoon, hanging, chatting and watching cricket with the legend – ‘Mr.360’ himself.”

Ranveer completed his caption with the hashtags, “Champion of champions, best to ever do it.” Twinning in black t-shirts, both celebrities were seen channeling their casual vibes. As always, Ranveer made an extra effort to create his whole look. The Padmaavat actor accessorised his look with a pair of stylish spectacles, a white hat, and a silver chain. In the first picture, the two can be seen passing their million-dollar smiles at the camera, while immersed in their conversations. In the second picture, Ranveer can be seen telling something to the cricketer, while holding his hands. The next picture shows Ranveer being star-struck with de Villiers’ conversation, as they sat at a table. All in all both the stars bonded over drinks, while watching a cricket match on a big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Ranveer’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone and his sister-in-law Anisha Padukone were among the first ones to acknowledge and like the picture. Earlier, during his first visit to RCB Bar and Café in Bengaluru, the cricketer met Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty. While sharing a series of photographs with the actor, Villiers wrote in the caption, “Visited the RCB Bar and Cafe for the first time and it was all smiling. Fantastic spot for a wonderful fanbase. It was also great to meet Rishab Shetty, a very talented actor, and filmmaker. Top man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also featured Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah among others in prominent roles. Next Ranveer will be seen sharing the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.