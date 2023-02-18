Ranveer Singh has carved out a niche for himself in the film industry. Besides having a successful acting career, he is also quite active in many other areas including sports and advertisements. Speaking of which, we all know about Ranveer’s association with the National Basketball Association (NBA) after he was named the league’s brand ambassador for India in 2021. While he has been taking part in many of the NBA’s events, the actor is now gearing up for the ongoing NBA All-star celebrity game. As per the latest reports, Ranveer will be a part of the star-studded roster for the event that is to take place in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Ranveer Singh will play with Marvel actor Simu Liu and many others at NBA All-Star Game

Ranveer Singh who will take part in the NBA All-Star weekend will share the basketball court with Marvel actor Simu Liu along with Grammy-winner 21 Savage and comedian Hasan Minhaj. The Lootera actor will be playing for former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team, where he will be also joined by Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam, five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown, Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress Janelle Monáe, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Cordae, and actors Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne.

The actor has already reached Salt Lake City, Utah, and is presently preparing for the game scheduled for this weekend. Notably, Ranveer Singh also participated in the celebrity game held last year alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo.

Ranveer took to social media to drop a few moments from his Salt Lake City trip.

Speaking about the event, the game will be played on Sunday, 19 February 2023, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the first All-Star match.

