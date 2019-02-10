Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt on Berlinale red carpet, Sanjay Dutt initiates #DrugFreeIndia campaign: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Gully Boy team strike a pose together at Berlinale 2019

Wherever he lays his hat that's his home. #ranveersingh fever catching up. Yesterday at #berlinfilmfestival

Ahead of release in India, Gully Boy was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. Gully Boy Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in contrasting hues stunned at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival and came together with their director Zoya Akhtar for photos. Sanjay Dutt initiates #DrugFreeIndia campaign to fight drug abuse amongst the youth

I always wanted to do something to uproot drug addiction from India. The #DrugFreeIndia campaign is a step towards that! Because of my personal experiences, it's a cause very close to my heart & I want to help the youth of our country. Thank you @SriSri guruji for your support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xeTeNOkyDq — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 10, 2019

Sanjay Dutt will be a part of a nation-wide campaign designed to fight against drug abuse. The campaign will be organised at educational campuses in Chandigarh and Hisar on 18 and 19 February respectively. Earlier today, Dutt took to his Twitter account to share a poster of #DrugFreeIndia campaign. The actor tweeted, "I always wanted to do something to uproot drug addiction from India. The #DrugFreeIndia campaign is a step towards that!"

Lily Singh releases unseen photos from Nick-Priyanka's wedding

Popular YouTuber Lilly Singh on Saturday shared the latest images from the grand wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - specifically the haldi ceremony - on her Instagram. Several unseen pictures have been trickling in since their wedding, shared by friends and family. Nick and Priyanka married in a multiple-day event held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel. They were married in accordance with Hindu and Christian traditions. Anurag Basu celebrates Basant Panchmi

#ZoomLens: @bachchan attends the Saraswati Puja held at #AnuragBasu's residence! 📷📸 #ZoomTv #bollywood #AbhishekBachchan #paparazzi #instapic #spotted

Anurag Basu organised a special Saraswati Puja on Sunday that commemorated with the festivity of Basant Panchmi. Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Patralekhaa attended the puja. Asha Negi, Sakshi Tanwar, Ishita Dutta were also spotted at the event.

Mahesh Babu shares a heartwarming post for wife Namrata Shirodkar on 14th anniversary

Candid moments captured!! Anniversary 14!! Happy Anniversary my love ❤❤ @namratashirodkar 📸 @xavieraugustin Ur the best!!

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary today and the Instagram post for his wife is winning the Internet. Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself and Namrata laughing to their heart's content.

