Ahead of her 45th birthday, actress Rani Mukherji on Monday celebrated her special day in advance with the media. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway turns 45 on Tuesday (21 March 2023) and is expected to spend the day with her family members and friends. To mark her special day, Rani came out in the evening to interact with media personnel. She also cut a cake brought in to extend her greetings, pictures and videos of which are going viral on social media. Dressed in a simple and causal look, Rani looked very sweet and elegant.

As seen in the pictures from Rani’s pre-birthday celebrations, the actress went for a geeky look and got dressed in a simple white shirt along with a pair of blue jeans. As the media gathered around, she greeted them with a smile and cut a cake with them. The actress also fed a piece of cake to a journalist.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway receives appreciation

Rani Mukherji who recently made her comeback to the big screen with Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has garnered a lot of praise from the audience for her performance in the film. Besides people from the industry, the film is also being highly praised by critics and the masses.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film which is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty shows how an Indian mother goes against all the odds for the sake of her children. Sagarika is a woman who stood up against the Norway government for the custody of her kids after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care. She was told that they will not be returned until they turn 18.

Rani has portrayed the role of Sagarika in the film, while actor Anirban Bhattacharya plays the role of her on-screen husband.

