Actor Rani Mukerji will soon be seen in the upcoming project Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The movie, which is directed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame, will release in theatres on 20 May, 2022.

The release date of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been announced by Emmay Entertainment, who is backing the film. Making the announcement, the official Instagram page of Emmay Entertainment informed fans that this movie is inspired by a true story.

“With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukerji releases in theatres on - Friday, May 20th 2022 (sic)!” the post read. Check the announcement here:

The Hichki star will be seen essaying the role of a mother, who is courageous and can do anything for her children. The movie revolves around true incidents that rock human rights at a global level, according to the makers of the film. As per a Times of India report, the movie was extensively shot in Estonia, as well as some parts of India.

Along with Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced by Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani and Zee Studios.

Mukerji was recently seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which released in November. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The film, which saw Mukerji reunite with her Hum Tum co-star Khan after over a decade, received mixed reviews from critics, though the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was appreciated for her performance even as Bunty Aur Babli 2 failed to make a mark at the box office.

The Mardaani actor completed 25 years in Bollywood this year. In an interview to India Today, she expressed delight at the milestone, stating that her biggest success in the industry has been getting a chance to essay so many diverse characters through all these years.