Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterje Vs Norway, which released last Friday at the box office, took an encouraging start and witnessed great growth during the weekend. While the movie has garnered love and praises from the audience and experts, it has also beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and other biggies to become the biggest Bollywood opening weekend grosser in Norway due to its local setting.

With around 4,800 admits in just three days it has trumped Raees – 4,700 admits (in 5 days), Sultan – 4,400 admits (in 5 days), Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 4,300 admits (in 3 days), Race 3 – 4,150 admits (3 days) and Pathaan – 4,100 admits (5 days).

#SangramSingh received a hearty welcome as the guest for the first show of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway in Norway, where all the shows are running housefull. A special moment indeed! 🙌🏻#RaniMukerji @ChibberAshima @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @AnirbanSpeaketh pic.twitter.com/gXpTEcvd7C — Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) March 20, 2023

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway dethroned Raees to grab the top spot, which was on the numero uno position for over 6 long years at the Norway box office.

While the Ashima Chibber directorial is performing well at the ticket windows, it will face competition in the form of Rajkummar Rao, Kritika Kamra, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana starrer Bheed, which will hit the screens on 24th March. Hollywood biggie John Wick: Chapter 4 is also releasing simultaneously with Bheed, which will lead a solid screen crunch for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Bankrolled by Monisha Advani Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the banners of Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.

The music of the film album is composed by Amit Trivedi while the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir.

