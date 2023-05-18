Rani Mukerji has changed the narrative that content films won’t work at the box office post pandemic with Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (MCVN) becoming the sleeper hit of the year! She became the third lead actor in 2023 to deliver a hit theatrically and the victory of this film has reignited the belief in film-makers that audiences will come for a content film in theatres provided it’s disruptive and clutter-breaking and is backed by a performance that is one for the ages!

Now, MCVN has released on OTT and it has again become an instant hit. It trended at Number 1 in Movies in India and is also currently trending across 27 countries and is amongst the top 10 content pieces there! Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, United Kingdom, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Australia have embraced this universally themed film about a mother’s fight to win back her children.

Rani says, “I’m delighted to note that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is being loved by people across the world. The OTT release of the film ensured that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is sampled by a wider set of audience in various parts of the world. The fact that the film is trending at the top of the heap in 27 countries shows that the universal theme of the movie has resonated with cinema lovers worldwide.”

She adds, “I have always known that films can cut across boundaries, geographies and languages and this outpouring of love for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is testimony to the fact that a good film will entertain people. A mother’s love is the same across the globe – she nurtures and fights for her child in the same way in every corner of this world. I’m happy that motherhood is being celebrated globally through our gem of a film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.”

