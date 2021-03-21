Rani Mukerji to star in Mrs Chatterjee V Norway, written and directed by Ashima Chibber
Mrs Chatterjee V Norway, which was announced on Rani Mukerji's birthday 'is an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country.'
Rani Mukerji will be seen next in a drama Mrs Chatterjee V Norway, written and directed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti-fame.
The official announcement, which was made on Mukerji's birthday, says that Mrs Chatterjee V Norway "is an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country." While the plot details are vague, Deadline writes the story is about an Indian couple whose children were taken away by the Norwegian welfare services.
Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Monisha Advani will produce via Emmay Entertainment alongside Zee Studios. The film is expected to go on the floors soon.
"There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I’m announcing a film that is also centered around a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long, long time and I immediately decided to do this special film," Mukerji said in a statement.
Mukerji's other project includes Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh. The crime-comedy is set to release on 23 April this year.
