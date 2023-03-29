At a time when Rani Mukerji is presently winning accolades for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, fans are now eagerly waiting to see her back as Shivani Shivaji Roy, the tough and fearless cop. The actress’ impactful portrayal of the strong-headed police officer in the Mardaani franchise has won appreciation and praise from audiences and critics alike. She recently opened up on reprising her character in the third film of the franchise. During a media interaction, Rani Mukerji expressed her hopes to work in Mardaani 3 as soon as the script is ready.

While replying to a question about when she will start working on Mardaani 3, Mukerji said, “I hope that the writers develop the sequel fast. I’ve had many people asking me when Mardaani 3 will come. But I have always maintained that a film is driven by a script. If the script is not exciting, there is no point in making a franchise.”

For the unversed, Rani Mukerji fronted the first instalment in 2014 to later reprise it again in 2019.

Rani Mukerji on the response to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The actress also opened up on the response that her latest film has been amassing. Stating that she felt good about doing the film, Mukherji said that she felt a connection with the subject further adding that the character needs to be celebrated.

“To fight a country, question its legal systems, and stick by one’s beliefs takes guts. That is the kind of role I want to do,” she added.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film revolves around the real-life story of an Indian mother who fights a long battle against the Norwegian government for the custody of her two children.

After completing almost 12 days in theatre, the film has witnessed decent growth at the box office. The film has also left audiences overwhelmed and with a lot of emotions.

