Rangoli Chandel shares her acid attack story, reveals Kangana Ranaut was 'almost beaten to death'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, has recalled the horrifying incident and shared how she dealt with the ordeal. In a detailed series of tweets, Rangoli revealed that it was during the same time her sister was physically assaulted and 'almost beaten to death.'

Sharing a throwback photo from her college days, she revealed that the acid attack happened soon after the photo was clicked. Rangoli was attacked in Dehradun, where she was pursuing engineering, reports News18. She also disclosed in her tweets that she had to undergo 54 surgeries in the span of 5 years.

OMG !! Such an overwhelming response to our childhood pics, lot of friends asking for my pics from college, ha ha we were science students, we had no time for all this, still found one from annual day 😁 pic.twitter.com/baO8WTWYDu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear...(contd) pic.twitter.com/M5MMHVHpOx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd).....I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

She writes that she still deals with complications and suffers due to her surgeries. She reveals that she can’t stretch her neck sometimes as the grafted skin causes her a lot of pain.

(contd)....even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

However, she credits her family and her husband for motivating her to live again. Also she has stopped keeping a track on the culprit and the case as it was harming her recovery process.

I don’t know wat to say honestly I had given up on my life, my now husband bt back den jst a normal friend washd my wounds &waited outside operation theatres fr years vry supportive sister & parents collectively breathed life in to me.. can’t take credit fr wat my life is today🙏 https://t.co/0wolqqLy6L — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

In one of her tweets, Rangoli spoke about the need for reservation for acid attack survivors.

(Contd)..I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 18:46:54 IST