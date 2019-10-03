You are here:

Rangoli Chandel shares her acid attack story, reveals Kangana Ranaut was 'almost beaten to death'

FP Staff

Oct 03, 2019 18:46:54 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, has recalled the horrifying incident and shared how she dealt with the ordeal. In a detailed series of tweets, Rangoli revealed that it was during the same time her sister was physically assaulted and 'almost beaten to death.'

Sharing a throwback photo from her college days, she revealed that the acid attack happened soon after the photo was clicked. Rangoli was attacked in Dehradun, where she was pursuing engineering, reports News18. She also disclosed in her tweets that she had to undergo 54 surgeries in the span of 5 years.

She writes that she still deals with complications and suffers due to her surgeries. She reveals that she can’t stretch her neck sometimes as the grafted skin causes her a lot of pain.

However, she credits her family and her husband for motivating her to live again. Also she has stopped keeping a track on the culprit and the case as it was harming her recovery process.

In one of her tweets, Rangoli spoke about the need for reservation for acid attack survivors.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 18:46:54 IST

