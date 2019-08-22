You are here:

Rangbaaz: Jimmy Shergil, Gul Panag to lead second instalment of Zee5's upcoming gangster series

FP Staff

Aug 22, 2019 14:11:51 IST

After the phenomenal success of the first season of its marquee gangster drama, ZEE5, announces Rangbaaz Season 2 starring Jimmy Shergill and Gul Panag in lead roles. Written by Siddharth Mishra (who also wrote Season 1), directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Productions, Rangbaaz Season 2, is back with yet another story of a gangster.

The nine-episode series is an unusual tale of a dream gone wrong. It is a fast-paced, crime thriller which encompasses caste supremacy and political rivalry of a gangster who was also referred to as ‘Robinhood’ by many. The series further brings to the forefront the fateful encounter that ended his life. This season will also see actors Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Speaking on Rangbaaz Season 2, Jimmy Shergill said in a statement, “The script of Rangbaaz Season 2 is gritty, and action-packed. It is a challenging role inspired from a true story. We started shooting early this month. Season 1 created a lot of noise and fan following. Our attempt with Season 2 is the same.”

Writer Siddharth Mishra said, “Rangbaaz Season 1 was special as it was a story I had been wanting to write since ’98. For a writer, it is an overwhelming experience when the whole project comes together with a stellar cast, director, producer and a platform like ZEE5. Moreover, the audience and critics loved Season 1 and have been waiting eagerly for Season 2. This time, the story is inspired by true events of another feared gangster, in a completely different landscape and one that will stick with the viewers like it did in the first season. Watch this space for more.”

Director Sachin Pathak shares, “The first season of Rangbaaz received rave reviews and massive applause from audiences. I am humbled and thrilled to have the opportunity to direct Rangbaaz Season 2. It is always a challenge to bring to life true stories. The entire team along with ZEE5, the cast and JAR Productions is heavily invested in this and we look forward to celebrating another successful season.”

Rangbaaz Season 1 was a huge success and starred actors Saqib Saleem, Ranvir Shorey, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ravi Kishan, Aahana Kumra amongst others. It was set against the rustic background of the Gorakhpur of the 90’s with hues of crime, blood, lust and dirty politics.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 14:11:51 IST

