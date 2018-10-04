You are here:

Randhir Kapoor on brother Rishi's health: Yet to undergo tests, not fair to speculate before results

FP Staff

Oct,04 2018 11:31:42 IST

Rishi Kapoor's health has become a subject of interest ever since he announced that he was taking a break from acting to go to the US for medical treatment. Rumours were afloat that Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer. However, in an interview with the Times of India, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi's elder brother, rubbished the reports.

Brothers Rishi Kapoor (left) and Randhir Kapoor. Image from Facebook

Brothers Rishi Kapoor (left) and Randhir Kapoor. Image from Facebook

Randhir said that Rishi was yet to undergo tests for his ailment and was himself unaware of the nature of it till now. "He has not even started undergoing tests there (US); how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage," he said.

Urging the media and public to not get into the matter any further, Randhir requested that his brother be allowed to undergo tests peacefully.

Rishi had tweeted the news of his departure to the US on 29 September. His wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor have also accompanied him.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 11:31 AM

