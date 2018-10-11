Randamoozham writer MT Vasudevan Nair demands return of screenplay after exiting film, starring Mohanlal

Celebrated writer and Jnanpith laureate MT Vasudevan Nair on 11 October said he has asked for the return of his script based on the magnum opus Randamoozham, which narrates the Mahabharata through the eyes of Bhima.

The 85-year-old said that the project has been long delayed and so, he has asked the makers to return the script, which has been written both in English and Malayalam.

"The agreement with the director was for three years and now it has become four years. Hence, I have asked for it," said Nair.

According to the original plan, UAE-based business honcho BR Shetty had committed to be the producer of the film. It was said he will invest Rs 1000 crore to produce the costliest ever Indian bilingual film Mahabharata.

Nair had handed over the script to director VA Shrikumar Menon almost four years back, and National Award-winning actor Mohanlal was roped in to portray the character of Bhima. Along with him, the film was to have leading national and international stars with a strong crew.

Reacting to Nair's statement, Menon wrote on his Facebook page on 11 October that he was at fault in not informing Nair timely about the progress that he was making to accomplish the mega project.



"I am at fault for not keeping him abreast of what was happening. I will very soon go and meet him and tell him about the progress. I was very busy with my present project Odiyan and hence was unable to keep in touch with him. This project will happen and we plan to commence the shoot from July 2019. We will see that this becomes a reality," said Menon.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 17:35 PM