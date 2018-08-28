You are here:

Ranchi Diaries actor Soundarya Sharma claims she'll star in Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984

Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma has bagged a role in the American superhero film titled Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot.

"This I can say is a 'dream coming true' situation. It's exhilarating to be a part of such a larger than life character film where you get to play your dream role. I have always dreamt of playing such a character and idolised it," Soundarya said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

Details of her role are kept under wraps. She is expected to start shooting for it by October end.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also stars Chris Pine. The Wonder Woman sequel will hit the screens in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 11:47 AM