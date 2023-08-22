Let’s talk about Ranbir Kapoor and the online ‘trending’ conversation swirling around him once again. The actor who’s been labelled a ‘red flag’ in relationships and marriage. Some even gave Alia Bhatt, his girlfriend, a warning to ‘blink twice’ if she’s in trouble at home.

Scoopwhoop.com dug up some moments when Kapoor’s mouth which showed his lack of evolution from college-boy humour of the Nineties. They listed out times he ticked off female co-stars, like when he tried to explain Katrina Kaif’s role in Jagga Jasoos (2017), his production; or when he spilled the beans about Anushka Sharma’s anti-anxiety meds. Not to mention his not-so-funny quip on girls and heartbreak on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Honestly, those remarks sound more like something a college kid would say after a few too many beers, not a seasoned actor.

But then there’s his chatter about Alia Bhatt. Apparently, he once told her to wipe off her lipstick because he liked her natural lip colour better. Weird, right? And during an online interview, he casually mentioned how Alia looked ‘phailoed’ (read: bloated) when she was pregnant. He quickly realised that wasn’t the best thing to say and tried to cover it up by calling it a joke. In another interview, he even said he’d prefer their future daughter to be ‘quiet’ like him and not ‘loud’ like Alia. Awkward, much?

Now, about the scrutiny on Ranbir and Alia’s married life. Online commentators are reading way too much into their personal space. Sure, some of his comments show he’s not the smoothest talker, especially when it comes to Alia. But does that make him a ‘toxic’ guy or a ‘controlling husband’? Maybe Alia, who’s a mega-successful actress, perhaps the most successful one of her generation, can figure that out without the internet’s help.

Let’s not forget, Kapoor’s love life has been a public show for years. His relationships were like free entertainment for everyone. But you won’t catch him flaunting his personal stuff on social media. Remember his relationship with Katrina Kaif? The paparazzi feasted on that one. Kapoor sometimes lost his cool and grabbed cameras from photographers, but he’s never gone beast mode against them. In public platforms or during media interactions, he comes across as a soft-spoken introvert who loves everything about the movies.

Kapoor also doesn’t hire someone to clean up his image or do PR stuff. He believes his work should do the talking. The thing is, he’s not your textbook media-trained celebrity. He often says things that would make any PR team cringe, and that makes him a prime target for online trolls. But being media-awkward doesn’t mean he’s a jerk to women.

Kapoor grew up in a Hindi film family, the Kapoors. That means he’s lived in a bit of a bubble with not much contact with regular folks. His mom, Neetu Kapoor, also a peaceful, demure woman is a big influence, and he’s always been the quiet type. Spend a few minutes talking to him, and you’ll realise he’s more about his acting than chit-chat. Plus, he started his career with offbeat films, but he had to switch gears to mainstream stuff when his attempts at experimentation didn’t work and threatened his equity as a star. The outcome of that hasn’t always given us his most qualitative performances, but cementing his success would ensure that more memorable roles will come our way from this fine actor.

Remember, being a celebrity means every move you make is under a microscope. Kapoor’s got fame, money, and a life of luxury, so dealing with some extra attention is part of the package. But when all that poking and prodding invades a couple’s private life, that becomes intrusive. Kapoor doesn’t always come forward to clarify things or share his side. Maybe he should in this age of social media, but then again, he’s got the right to keep quiet if he wants to.