Currently, experiencing the joys of parenthood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on 6 November. While the entire Kapoor Khandan is on cloud nine, the happiness of the new parents is completely immeasurable. Now, apart from their acting prowess, both the Brahmastra stars are very well known for their dedication to their work. Earlier, we informed you that Katrina Kaif lauded her gym partner Alia for continuing to gym even during her pregnancy. While we were wowed by the actress’ diligence towards her fitness routine, Ranbir’s trainer has revealed that despite having the best excuse to miss out on his gym after his daughter’s birth, the actor is marking his attendance in full. Taking to his official Instagram account, Ranbir’s boxing coach Drew Neal dropped a stunning picture of them together.

While revealing that Ranbir has made sure that his parental duties haven’t affected his professional responsibilities, Drew wrote in the caption, “This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.” In the picture, both Ranbir and Drew are decked in their athleisure best and can be seen posing for the camera. Donning a full sleeved gym t-shirt atop navy blue shorts, white tights, and blue sports shoes, Ranbir maintained his bearded look. Having his arms around Drew, Ranbir flashed a thumbs-up sign as he posed inside the gym, with his coach. Drew can be seen having his arms around Ranbir’s waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Neal (@drewnealpt)



Legions of fans showered their love upon the post. Drew’s post was also acknowledged by Indian supermodel Candice Pinto, who dropped a series of high-five emoticons and a clapping emoticon.

For those who don’t know the actor is currently prepping for his much-anticipated movie Animal. The movie, which is touted to be a psychological thriller, marks the first collaboration of Ranbir with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Expected to appear in the never seen before avatar, Ranbir in Animal will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is currently basking in the success of his recent release Brahmastra. Very soon, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next.

