Ranbir Kapoor tested negative for coronavirus, is 'absolutely fine,' confirms uncle Randhir
On 9 March, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor said Ranbir had tested positive for coronavirus and was under self-quarantine.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from COVID-19 and is doing well, his paternal uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said on Thursday.
On 9 March, Ranbir Kapoor's actor-mother Neetu Kapoor had informed his fans that the 38-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus and was under self-quarantine.
"Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him," Randhir Kapoor told PTI, adding he was unaware when his nephew tested negative for COVID-19 .
Speculation over Ranbir Kapoor's health status arose when his sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted their picture from the 11-month prayer meet for their late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday.
"Always watching over us. We miss you," Sahni captioned their photo on Instagram and tagged their mother.
Rishi Kapoor passed away last year in April after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.
