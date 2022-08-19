Ranbir Kapoor had to face the wrath of the internet users after the actor joked about pregnant wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain.

Ranbir Kapoor had to face the wrath of the internet users after the actor joked about pregnant wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain. Currently, on the promotional spree of their upcoming much-talked-about film Brahmastra, Ranbir made the comment during a recent live session, wherein the star couple was discussing the film with director Ayan Mukherji. Now, the clip from the session is creating a huge buzz, but all for the wrong reasons. After the video from a session on Thursday went viral, users started questioning Ranbir’s sense of humour and claimed the comment to be “distasteful”. The video was shared widely by several users on Instagram and Reddit.

The now-viral video shows that during the session, when Alia and Ayan were discussing why they haven’t been promoting Brahmastra extensively or the way they promote other films, Ranbir interrupted Alia and made his remark while pointing at Alia’s baby bump. Alia can be heard saying, “We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod (talking about widespread promotion) everywhere, right now our focus is...” When Ranbir chimed in and while pointing at his wife’s baby bump with his eyes said, “well I can say somebody has phailod (a reference to her gaining weight),” leaving Alia and Ayan stunned.



However, Ranbir was quick enough to clarify that it is a “Joke,” while patting her back. But it wasn’t taken well by the users. Reacting to the clip one user commented, “That wasn’t funny at all.” Another commented, “It was distasteful and not very mature.” A third user wrote, “I can’t believe he said that! Ranbir is a 40-year-old man child with no common sense. Alia deserves better.”

Few also believed it to be “leg pulling” and said that this much is acceptable when you are married. A fourth user wrote, “Maine socha kya aisa bol diya...He is joking about his wife not someone else's wife ... it's casual leg pulling...people who laugh at crude husband wife shouldn't be offended by this much”.

For those who don’t know, after tying the knot with Ranbir in April this year, Alia announced her pregnancy in June by posting a picture of herself and Ranbir from the hospital on Instagram.

