Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film, helmed by Luv Rangan, to release in March 2022

The film, also starring Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, will release on 18 March next year, on the occasion of Holi.

FP Trending February 19, 2021 16:55:05 IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled next's release date has been finally revealed. The Luv Ranjan film will release on 18 March, on the occasion of Holi next year.

Check out the announcement here

This will be the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have collaborated on a project. According to a report in India Today, this is also the first time that either of them is collaborating with Luv Ranjan, who is known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

According to a report by The Times of India, Shraddha Kapoor recently told a portal that she is thrilled to be working with Ranbir Kapoor. She also added that she has heard a lot about Ranbir as a co-star from other actors and she is really looking forward to working with him.

The actress also revealed that they have started shooting for the film and have already shot a portion recently in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is also awaiting the release of his film Brahmastra.

Updated Date: February 19, 2021 16:55:05 IST

