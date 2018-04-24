Ranbir Kapoor says he's never faced a casting couch situation, calls it 'worst thing, if there is'

Ranbir Kapoor says he has never faced the casting couch. The actor commented when he was asked for his opinion on veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's controversial statement that casting couch "provides livelihood at least" in the film industry.

"I have never faced it (casting couch). If it's there, it is the worst thing," Ranbir said at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Sanju on 24 April.

Speaking to media, Khan had said, "Can I tell you one thing? This has been going on since the beginning of time. It hasn't started now. Someone or the other tries to take advantage of every other girl. Even the government (sic) does it. Then why are you after the film industry? It provides livelihood at least. Noone rapes and leaves you. It depends on the girl, what she wants to do. If you don't want to fall into the wrong hands, you won't. If you have art, why will you sell yourself? Don't take the film industry's name, it is everything for us."

Soon the word spread and she received a lot of flak for her statement. However, soon after, the veteran choreographer issued an apology.

Inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 19:14 PM